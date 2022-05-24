Pensions In Finland, people retire later than before, but otherwise leave work relatively early

According to a comparison by the Finnish Center for Pensions, Norway is the youngest to retire.

Finns retire as the second oldest when comparing retirement ages in the Nordic countries and Estonia. The matter is clear from a report published today by the Finnish Center for Pensions.

The retirement age for Swedes is the highest in the comparison and has been at it throughout the 2010s. In Sweden, people retire at an average age of just over 64.

After Sweden, Finns (62.9 years) and Danes (62.6 years) are the longest waiting to retire. In both countries, the retirement age has risen significantly in the 2010s.

In Norway, people retire at an average age of about 60.

Finland the retirement age has risen steadily since 2007. According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, this is explained by the reduction of early retirement routes and the gradual increase of the retirement age.

Back in 2007, Finland was the youngest of the comparison countries to retire.

“Finland and Denmark have used more early retirements than the other Nordic countries. In both countries, the effects of the pension reforms in the 2010s will be reflected in a delay in retirement and an increase in the retirement age, ”says Mika Vidlund, Liaison Manager at the Finnish Center for Pensions.

The average retirement age, ie leaving work without retirement, is the lowest in Finland. In Finland, work is often stopped as soon as you retire, while in other comparison countries it is common to continue working, for example, part-time.

Retirement age and retirement age are different things. For example, you can leave your job without retiring, and on the other hand you can get a pension and continue working.

In women have a longer retirement period than men in all comparison countries, as they live longer than men.

The longest retirement period for women, about 23 years, is for Icelanders, Norwegians, Finns and Estonians. It will be the shortest, in 20 years, for the Danes.

Norwegians have the longest retirement period (20 years). In Finland and Sweden, the length of the retirement period is average for men, just over 18 years.

There is a difference of almost five years between the retirement periods of Finnish men and women, even though the average age of retirement is the same.

The Finnish Center for Pensions compared the retirement and retirement ages in the Nordic countries and Estonia in 2007–2020.