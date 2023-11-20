Pensions, at this rate the system will collapse. The situation in public health

There public health in Italy it is in crisis and the latest maneuver finance certainly won’t help given that further cuts are expected and that part of the money has been allocated to private individuals, infuriating hospital and emergency room employees. Italy – we read in Repubblica – it puts little money into public health. It is a trend that comes from afar and that the Meloni government has continued, accentuating it. Few people in Europe allocate fewer resources to assisting citizens and the prospects are dramatic, also because ours is one of the countries with the oldest population on the continent. At this rate, the public system will collapse, crushed by the aging population and the reduction in the number of workers, who with their taxes ensure the resources of the national health fund. Things are no better on the data front pensions for the doctors. The UPB says so, the public accounts authority which calculates losses: from 530 euros net per year between 2024 and 2028 up to over 3 thousand euros per year in 2043.

With these perspectives – continues Repubblica – there will be no escape from the public place, be it a hospital or the municipal office, to advance your pension. The cut introduced by article 33 of the Meloni government’s maneuver does not allow for loopholes. Not even to anyone who wants to rush the question these days. The Parliamentary Budget Office clarifies this in its analysis of the Budget Law. The independent public accounts authority writes: “The risk of “racing” retirement seems remote that could put the functioning of public administration offices in difficulty”. Reassuring news for citizens but less so for doctors, even who wanted to abandon immediately to retire he will have to review his plans. This certainly doesn’t help to improve the state of mind of healthcare workers but it lengthens the mass exit times. However, the situation remains very critical.

