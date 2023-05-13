Pensions | “I will never get any pension.” HS Visio found out if young people really have reason to worry about their pensions.

Many young people are worried about whether their pension funds will be enough for them anymore. They suspect that the pension system is unfair. We created three different scenarios for the future of the Finnish pension system and found out whether young people really have reason to worry.

“I don’t will never get any pension”, many young people say.

Some of them even call the Finnish pension system a pyramid scheme.

A professor of finance recently also gave more impetus to the doubts of young people Vesa Puttonenwho said directly on Twitter that he urges his students to save for their own pension.

Do young people really have reason to worry?