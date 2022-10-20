Pensions | HS found out whether Antti Rinnee’s promised “May Day holiday” will come true

Rinne’s disputed pension promise will nominally be realized thanks to the rise in prices. If you look at the purchasing power of pensions, the promise will not be fulfilled. In Rinne’s opinion, purchasing power is decisive.

Sdp promised his previous chairman Antti Rinne (sd) mouth increases pensions of less than 1,400 euros in net amount by at least one hundred euros during the election period. Will the promise come true?

Special expert of the Pension Security Center Samuli Tuominen calculated, at the request of Helsingin Sanomat, how much the small pensions will eventually increase in this election period.

Rinne made a promise in his May Day speech in 2018, which is why the election promise has been called “May Day Hundred”. The show was criticized, among other things, for its price tag.

In the light of the figures, it is open to interpretation whether the promise will be fulfilled or not.

Under The pensions of 1,400 euros will eventually increase net, i.e. after taxes, by more than a hundred euros in the years 2019–2023. However, it is only partially due to the decisions made by the government.

Annual index revisions have a bigger impact. Due to the strong rise in prices, exceptionally large index increases are made to pensions at the turn of the year.

If you look at the real purchasing power growth of pensions, from which the rise in prices has been cleaned out, Rinnee’s promise will not come true. The purchasing power of small pensions will increase by around 20–50 euros per month this election period.

Slope did not specify in his May Day speech whether by his promise he meant an increase in the amount left on hand or an increase in its purchasing power.

“I promise 100 euros net per month with a multi-year program, implementing more for pensions of less than 1,400 euros,” Rinne said in 2018.

He got the increases to guarantee and national pensions through the government program. The full amount of the guaranteed pension increased by 50 euros and the full amount of the national pension by approximately 34 euros in 2020.

Rinne tried during his short term as prime minister, he also pushed for increases in small occupational pensions, but did not get his demand through in the government. Sanna Marini (sd) the government has not made new level increases for pensions.

The nominal increase in pensions is therefore mainly due to statutory index revisions, not the actual “programme”.

What what does Antti Rinne himself think about the fulfillment of his promise?

After hearing about the calculation, the current deputy speaker of the parliament says that he is satisfied that, thanks to the significant index increases, the small pensions will increase by more than a hundred euros net during the election period.

“But the intention was originally that the hundred euros would not be realized through index increases, but on top of the index increases there would be additional net increases of one hundred euros.”

According to Rinne, the goal was to make new level increases after the level increase at the beginning of 2020, but due to the effects of the corona crisis and the Russian attack, the public finances have not allowed it.

However, in his opinion, small pensions should still be increased.

Pension Security Center announced its new long-term calculations last week. Based on them, the funding of the occupational pension system is in a better condition in the long term than the Pension Security Center estimated in its previous calculations in 2019.

The background to the improved outlook is above all the strong growth of pension funds in recent years. In the long term, there is still upward pressure on occupational pension payments.