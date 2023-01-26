As the employees celebrate the 20 percent increase in the minimum wage and the increase your vacation daysAlso, people who are close to retiring could celebrate that after some reforms they will be able to retire with THESE weeks of contributions and at this age.

Through its official channels, the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) pointed out that for this year, the requirement of quoted weeks went from 1,250 who requested the Social Security Law (LSS) of 1997while now you need 800, according to reform to the LSS and the Retirement Savings Systems Law published in 2020.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, starting this year, the mandatory contribution amountsboth from the government and from employers, to the accounts of the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores)in order toGradual increases are achieved by 15% of the base salary in 2023.

How will the pensions be?

According to the new reform to the Social Security Law and the Retirement Savings Systems Lawwhich was published in 2022 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)this year would be as follows:

We recommend you read:

Listed weeks:

1997-2020: 1,025

2021: 750

2023: 800

2031: thousand

Whereas, contributions based on 4.01 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA):

1997-2022:

Worker: 1.125%

Government: 0.225%

Employer: 5.15%

1997-2022:

Worker: 1.125%

Government: 6.25 fixed pesos of social quota

Employer: 4.24%

2030:

Worker: 1.125%

Government: 13.875%

Employer: 11.875%

Does it affect the changes in the Reform?

According to the information of the new reforma, the employee counts will now receive more monthly contributions from the employer and government, as this will go from 6 to 15% of base salaryalthough the Salary will not record reductions.

In addition, the modifications contemplate the contribution of the government, through the concept of social contribution, to the salaries of up to a maximum of 4 UMA’s, whose unit in 2023 will be 3 thousand 153.70 pesos per monthhighlighting that the higher the salary, the more the employer will contribute and the less will come out of the treasury.