Pensions, higher paychecks in August. The 730 refund is coming, but only if you’ve been careful

In July, many pensioners have enjoyed an increase in their income thanks to the fourteentha monthly addition that often doubled the amount of their regular pension. This increase allowed them to cover outstanding expenses, face daily outings with more peace of mind or even finance a summer vacation.

Now, with August coming, the question arises as to whether there will be any more pleasant surprises. For some retirees, August could bring some pleasant surprises depending on the outcome of the tax adjustment deriving from the tax declaration. Those who will have a IRPEF credit to be received following the completion of the Model 730 they may receive an extra sum.

However, whether you actually receive your refund in August depends on how quickly you sent the tax declaration. Only pensioners who have submitted the Model 730 by June 20, 2024, they will see the refund already in August.

Those who submitted their declaration by July 15 will have to wait until September, and those who submit by August 31 will receive their refund in October. Those who delay until September 30 will receive their refund in November.

Waiting times for the reimbursement can be further extended for those who have a credit greater than 4,000 EUR or for whoever sent the 730 without a tax substitute, leaving the Revenue Agency with the task of making the payment.

As for the dates of Payment of pensions of August, these will follow the usual calendarThe first accounting day of the month falls on August 1st, and for pensioners who collect their pension in cash at a Post Office, the dates vary depending on the initial of the surname: August 1st for surnames from A to C, August 2nd from D to F, and so on, with August 3rd reserved for surnames from G to L (and collection permitted only in the morning as it is Saturday), August 5th from M to O, August 6th from P to R, and August 7th from S to Z.