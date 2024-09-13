Pensions | Greater risk-taking in pension investments could bring billions in savings – “It’s not about a free lunch”

Pensions|Allowing larger investment risks for the pension company could compensate for increases in pension contributions. At the same time, however, investment losses could also increase. HS asked pension companies what kind of effects increasing risks would have.

A bigger one allowing risk-taking in the investment of pension assets could reduce the upward pressure on occupational pension contributions by even one percentage point. This is the opinion of the chief economist of Tela, the benefit association of occupational pension companies Mikko Mäkinen.

It would be a significant change.

“However, it is not about a free lunch that would solve everything. Risk-taking always has another side,” reminds Mäkinen.

The issue is being considered in the ongoing pension reform.

The possibility of increasing investment returns by increasing risk-taking has emerged as one of the options in the pension reform that is currently being worked on.

It could be an easier option for employee and employer unions considering the issue, when the other options are a cut in pension benefits or an increase in pension payments.

Raising the retirement age is not on the cards this time, as it was agreed upon in the previous pension reform.

The government’s goal is a pension reform that would bring savings of around one billion euros during the election period. The renovation is scheduled to be completed in January 2025.

In practice, a saving requirement of one billion euros would mean an upward pressure of about one percentage point on the earnings-related pension contribution collected from the salary. So it could also be financed by increasing investment returns.

Of course, there is no certainty as to whether simply increasing investment returns would be enough, even if the working group proposes it. The Pension Security Center and the Ministry of Finance assess the adequacy of the measures in relation to the goals of the pension reform, and the decision is ultimately Petteri Orpon in the hands of the government, Mäkinen reminds.

Also birth rate and immigration have their own effect on the equation.

Roller the calculation presented could be realized in the long term if the regulation of the investments of occupational pension companies were changed so that they could increase the proportion of shares in their investments by ten percentage points. This would increase the share of stocks to approximately 60 percent of the investments.

Shares are classified as more risky than other types of investment, and increasing risk-taking would above all mean increasing the proportion of shares and not, for example, additional investments in exotic investment products.

On their own, pension companies cannot decide on risk-taking, but it is regulated by solvency legislation.

Now, on average, about 50 percent of the investments of occupational pension companies are invested in shares. The rest in fixed income investments, real estate and alternative investments such as hedge funds.

The proportion of shares has risen little by little. Just twenty years ago, their share of pension portfolios was around 30 percent.

According to a theoretical calculation, increasing the share weight by ten percentage points could increase the expected investment returns of occupational pension companies by about 0.3 percentage points annually in the long term.

HS asked from occupational pension companies, is increasing investment returns realistic and how much risk-taking could be increased?

Investment director of employment pension company Ilmarinen Mikko Mursula estimates that increasing the share weight by ten percentage points to around 60% would be well justified.

The director responsible for investments of the employment pension company Varma also shares the same opinion Markus Aho.

They estimate that increasing the equity weighting by ten percentage points could increase investment returns by 0.3 percentage points annually.

They do not take a position on what effect this would have on pension payments. However, Tela’s impact assessment is based on the same 0.3 percentage point increase in investment returns.

It is a theoretical calculation based on historical returns. In it, it is assumed that, in the long term, stocks will generate about 3–4 percentage points more than other types of assets.

Aho considers the calculation to be realistic, but reminds that risk-taking always has its downside. In addition to better returns, returns may also remain worse depending on the market situation.

“On the other hand, when it comes to very long-term pension liabilities, income can be allowed to fluctuate more and trust that the higher risk level will pay off in the long term,” says Aho.

According to Aho, it is also possible that a better return will not be obtained for another 5–10 years, although that is likely. We must also be prepared for the fact that it will only be successful in the long term, i.e. in 15–20 years.

Mursula also emphasizes that when increasing risk-taking, one must think about how much the pension system can withstand fluctuations in returns.

“With the reform, the size range of investment losses related to stock market downturns would of course also increase,” Mursula estimates.

However, Mursula reminds that the pension liability debt is so long-term that the system can bear a higher level of risk.

Would you mind? to increase the proportion of shares and risk taking even more, if there could be an even better return?

According to Aho, there is no need for a larger increase in risk taking, but a 60 percent share would be sufficient. According to him, a lot of additional income would not necessarily be achievable with a higher share weight.

If the proportion of shares grew too much, the diversification of investments would weaken, Aho reminds. You should also keep other high-yielding asset classes in your portfolio.

According to him, Varma’s investment portfolio includes many other alternative investments, whose return expectations are also high.

Varma’s share of shares is already higher than many others, i.e. 55 percent, when both listed and unlisted shares are included.

If the weight of stocks were to be increased, investments with lower return expectations than stocks would naturally go on sale. According to both Aho and Mursula, this would probably mean fixed income investments, real estate and such hedge funds where return expectations are low.

What would happen to the domestic ownership of pension companies, would it decrease even more?

According to Aho, the share of domestic holdings in Varma has decreased moderately all along without actually reducing them. The share has decreased because additional capital has been spread around the world.

According to Aho, the possible increase in the proportion of shares will not directly affect geographical diversification, but those decisions would be made separately.