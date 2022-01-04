The president of the INPS, Pasquale Tridico accelerate on free degree redemption. An important opening in terms of pension reform, which opens the debate in the world of politics and workers.

Pensions, Matrisciano (M5S): “Redemption of free degree and minimum wage, both year of youth”

“The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in his end-of-year speech he invited young people not to stop, not to be discouraged and to take their future. Here, 2022 must be the year of young people. In this sense, the words of the president of the INPS Pasquale Tridico on the redemption of the degree they are an important step. Studying means investing in one’s working future and it is therefore right to be able to redeem the years of graduation for free and to this we must combine the minimum wage, a fundamental measure for the 5 Star Movement. On the one hand, therefore, we allow young people to invest in themselves without losing even a year of their training and on the other we guarantee decent wages. This is working for young people, putting young people at the center of the political agenda. 2022 will be the European year of young people, as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen recalled. Let’s start right away. ”Thus, in a note, the President of the Labor Commission of the Senate Susy Matrisciano, of the 5 Star Movement.

