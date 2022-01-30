Pensions law Fornero in 2023?

There Fornero pension will it remain in 2023 too? No certainty but we can make assumptions.

Whenever we talk about pension reform – we read on https://www.orizzontescuola.it/ – i workers they look with concern at what could change the chances of retirement. And although the Fornero law is one of the most hated social security regulations by workers due to the tightening of the access requirements it entailed, the concern of many, in reference to the 2023 reform, is precisely related to a possible abolition of the same.

In this regard, we answer the question of one of our readers:

Good evening, I write knowing that you have already touched on this topic in the past, but I wanted to know if next to all the hypotheses of early pensions we are talking about for the year 2023, the famous ordinary early retirement (that of 42 years and 10 months) will remain. which would allow me to retire having started in 1980. Thanks.

Fornero Guesthousewill it resist the reform?

Obviously – he always writes https://www.orizzontescuola.it/ – we cannot predict what the government’s choices will be in the field of pension reform and we cannot say with certainty that the Fornero law will not be abolished or modified but neither will it undergo any changes. . But some considerations can be made in this regard.

There Fornero law it was introduced by Mario Monti’s technical government as an obligatory choice to reduce the public debt (GDP). To reduce public spending, the first step is usually to reduce pension spending. With the introduction of the Fornero law, therefore, an attempt was made to reduce GDP in a period of economic crisis.

The current Draghi government took office in a period of overt economic crisis due to the ongoing pandemic. Economic crisis that has brought GDP back to very high levels. And as happened with the reform 2022the margins of choice in terms of spending are very limited and what the government could only do was insert a 102 quota as a bridging measure for the current year.

The Draghi government has repeatedly reiterated that the only way to grant the advance of the pension is with the contributory, making, in fact, the cost of the advance fall on the shoulders of the workers who will therefore have the right to a lower pension allowance. front of the advance.

The current Fornero law offers the possibility of retirement with very strict requirements (precisely to contain public spending) which offer the possibility of retirement to those who reach 67 years of age or to those who have worked at least 43 years (42 years for women). And these requirements can hardly be abolished to provide more flexible exits.

Definitely the reform on which the government and the social partners are working, it will introduce some other flexible measures (such as the pension at 62) which, however, will only go alongside the Fornero law, without replacing it.

Obviously this is just our thoughts at the moment. To be sure it will be necessary wait for the comparison tables of the next few months.