Pensions, Quota 93 for construction workers. End of work 6 years earlier

On the pensions still the government did not find the definitive formula. Discussions continue on alternatives to Quota 100. But there is a category on which politics has found a place agreement, is that of construction workers. With an amendment to the budget law – reads the Messenger – it should be reduced from 36 to 30 years the contribution requirement required for this category to be able to leave your job at 63 with the formula ofSocial bee. In practice it would create a kind of Odds 93, just as for the majority of workers (at the moment only for 2022) two years are added to the Quota 100 mechanism.

The early retirement applied on an experimental basis starting from 2019 – continues Il Messaggero – it has never been an option that is actually feasible for the vast majority of construction workers: 38 years of contributions there are too many to put together in a sector scourged especially in recent years, before the pandemic crisis, from employment uncertainty. Many of the interested parties, despite having a high age and not too far from the 67 years required for old age, have too many holes in their professional life to cross the finish line and must therefore continue to work.

