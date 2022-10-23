“Flexible Quota” project: 60-year-olds retired with 35 years of contributions

The first problem to be addressed will be pension issues: Quota 102 expires at the end of the year and, therefore, the problem arises of overcoming the Fornero law which will be restored in full without interventions. The hypotheses in the field range from the male option, which provides for a stabilization of the female option to be opened also to men, at an altitude of 41, the workhorse of the League and appreciated by the unions, which however could be anchored to a registry threshold to reduce costs. Repubblica talks about a “Flexible Quota project in retirement with 35 years of contributions”.

The Minister of Labor Marina Calderone opposed to the minimum wage aims to cut the tax wedge. Another difficult task is to find the resources necessary for the automatic revaluation of social security treatments, and the impact on pension expenditure of an inflation that travels towards 9% could be greater than 25 billion.

Flat Tax, citizenship income and Pnrr

Then there is il ‘delicate’ dossier of the flat tax. The Fratelli d’Italia program provides for the extension of the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros in turnover and the introduction of the flat tax on the increase in income compared to previous years. In maneuver could also come interventions on citizenship income, which can hardly be substantially resized, and on building incentives. For the superbonus, a review of the contribution is very likely.

And finally the Pnrr road map. The roadmap of the Plan now provides that the country will reach another 55 objectives by December so as to be able to access the third tranche of funds, equal to 21.8 billion, of which 19 will actually be disbursed. According to Repubblica, “the disappearance of the word” transition “from the list of ministries of the Meloni government can mean two things: that the mission is considered accomplished or that, more likely , the new executive gives little importance to the issues of climate and innovation “.

