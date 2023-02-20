Pensions 2023, up to five years of arrears on the slip. Here’s which categories they belong to

More good news arriving for pensioners, which add to the expected disbursement by INPS, in the month of Marchof the increases related to revaluation of pension checks and fees arrears. It seems that some categories will be entitled to arrears of up to five years, with the result of having a tidy sum at their disposal. Let’s see who it is.

Specifically, pensioners to whom will be able to benefit from these arrears they are due Of right but that for various reasons, attributable to the pensioner himself or to the Institution, it was not possible to receive: arrears relating to the fourteenth month, certain supplements that are due to pensioners and other sums that have not been paid for various reasons. It is possible to do request Of these arrears by sending the appropriate application directly to the INPS; the social security institution will carry out the checks and if the check shows that the arrears are due, it will pay them on the slip. When? Together with the first month actually paid.

The above adds to the positive news for retirees who retired from 2019 to 2021 and who, thanks to the Renewal of the Contract for State Employees, will see the arrears of the three years in the slips. To be more precise, the pension checks will be recalculated to take into account the increases, and in the same way the severance and service payments will be redefined. Finally, those who left work between 2019 and 2021 will also have arrears from the increases foreseen in the new contract. Those who are already retired will have the arrears on the slip in a single solution.

