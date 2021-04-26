Pensions Finns have agreed to extend careers, which is reflected in pension plans – which Fifth plans to retire at the earliest at the age of 66

According to a study by the Finnish Center for Pensions, one in three employees in Finland intends to retire at the age of 65. One in five, on the other hand, plans to retire at the earliest at the age of 66.

Finns ‘pension intentions are revealed in a recent study by the Finnish Center for Pensions (ETK), according to which employees’ pension intentions have been postponed by almost two years to ten years.

In 2018, Finns planned to retire at an average age of 64 years and seven months. The average retirement age planned for 2008 was 62 years and eight months. According to the ETK, employees’ retirement intentions are a good forecast for the behavior of future retirees.

“Change is significant,” the ETK economist Satu Nivalainen says in a press release.

One in three of the employees who participated in Nivalainen’s study plans to retire at the age of 65. One in five, on the other hand, plans to retire at the earliest at the age of 66. Nearly one in three plans to retire before the age of 64 and one in five at age 64.

According to Nivalainen, the change indicates that the extension of working careers has been widely accepted by employees. The retirement age planned by employees themselves is rising at the same pace as the lowest retirement age. At the same time, according to Nivalainen, the result also shows the success of the 2017 pension reform.

Others are later planned to retire by men and highly educated wage earners. Men typically plan to retire after their own minimum retirement age.

Average retirement age has risen three years since the turn of the millennium. The goal is to have an average retirement age of 62.4 by 2025 at the latest.

Last year, Finns retired on average five months later than the second year. On average, people retired at the age of 61.9. During the year, 42,000 people retired.

Last year, the youngest people entitled to an old-age pension were born in early 1957. Their retirement age is three months higher than before the age group, ie 63 years and 9 months.