Pensions February 2024 calendar: when you can go to collect the check and amounts

Thousands of pensioners are anxiously awaiting their February check. This month there will be some changes related to Irpef withholdings and at local additional charges. In fact, in 2023, withholding taxes were applied by INPS lower than what was due on an annual basis and the institution now expects to recover the difference for January and February 2024.

Read also: Pensions, Irpef reform only from April: who will have a lower allowance

February pensions will therefore be assigned for all February 1, 2024. The collection method at the post offices on an alphabetical basis, imposed during the restrictions for the Covid pandemic, was in fact cancelled. “Pensions will be paid from Thursday 1 February. To avoid crowds and longer-than-average waiting times, we advise all pensioners, where possible, to go and collect their pensions in the late morning or during the afternoon hours, favoring the days following the first”, communicates Poste Italiane.

Read also: Pensions February 2024: increases coming. Here's who benefits

If you have thebank creditthe check will be paid directly into the current account on the first banking day of the month (the first day that does not coincide with a Saturday or Sunday or public holiday) or onFebruary 1, 2024.