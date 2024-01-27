Pensions February 2024: increases coming. Here's who benefits

February gets closer, as does him pension increases. In fact, pensioners will not find any nasty surprises in the INPS payslip. The reason? As the online site explains I advise you “it is also confirmed in the second month of 2024 the pension revaluation index was set at +0.5%with the relative increase in pensions”.

Pensions February 2024, here are all the increases

So in February 2024 everyone arrives on retirement increases to those entitled. In particular, we read on the online site, “the pension renewal operations for the year 2024 are confirmed in February 2024. The provisional pension revaluation index for 2024 is 5.4%. But be careful: the pension-related benefits (extraordinary allowances, isopension, expansion allowance, social APE) are not revalued as they do not have the nature of a pension benefit.

Furthermore, in the month of February, “pensioners could find any adjustments with their income in their payslip refunds 730in the case of those who have INPS as a withholding tax. The renewal operations may have generated credit or debit adjustments for various reasons relating to the pension amount paid in the year 2023. These amounts were reported in the pension payslip for the month of February 2024 with the description “Renewal pension adjustment”.

But that is not all. At the end of the year, INPS carried out the retrospective recalculation of tax withholdings relating to 2023 (IRPEF and additional regional and municipal balance), based on the total amount of pension benefits paid by INPS only. Therefore, if, during 2023, monthly tax withholdings applied to the pension had been lower than the amount due on an annual basis,” INPS is required to recover the differences due on the pension installments for January and February 2024″. How? “Withholding the debt even until the total amount of the pension installment being paid is exhausted”. Furthermore, “if the installments of January and February pension were not sufficient for total recovery, deductions will be made from the subsequent monthly installments until the debt is completely repaid”. Only in the case of pensioners with a total annual amount of pension payments up to 18,000 euros, for whom the recalculation of tax withholdings resulted in a debt adjustment exceeding 100 euros, “the installment payment is in any case extended until the November month”, concludes the online site.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

