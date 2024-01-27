Pensions February 2024: here's when they are paid. Dates

Everything is ready for the arrival of new pension checksthe. February is upon us and many pensioners are already wondering when the month's pension is paid and what it will be calendar for payment at the Poste Italiane offices depending on the initial of your surname. Let's find out together, also remembering that Italian pensioners will receive the check with the relative adjustment of the definitive revaluation index of the 2023 treatments. Here's everything you need to know.

February 2024 pension payment

The payment of pensions of February 2024, as the online site Idealista.it explains well, will arrive on the first bankable day of the month, identified as Thursday 1 February 2024. While those who withdraw their pension in cash at the post office will be able to go, following the calendar in alphabetical order, always starting from the first bankable day of the month. The February 2024 pension calendar, specifically, provides that payment will start from Thursday 1 February. Furthermore, Poste Italiane also reminds you that holders of Postamat, Carta Libretto or Postepay Evolution cards will be able to withdraw cash from the 8,000 Postamat ATMs in Italy, without having to go to the counter.

All the pensioners who intend to withdraw cash at the counter they will be able to show up at one of the 12,800 Post Offices throughout the country from 1st to 8th February (morning only), according to the alphabetical schedule posted outside each Post Office. For further information you can consult the website www.poste.it or contact the toll-free number 800 00 33 22.

Here, in detail, the payment schedule of pensions for February 2024: surnames from A to C will receive the payslip on February 1st, those from D to K on February 2nd. On the 3rd, but only in the morning, it is the turn of the surnames from D to K. While on February 5th the cycle closes: the surnames from Q to Z will receive the payslip.

