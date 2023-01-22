February 2023 pensions, postponed increases, what a bitter surprise

What a nasty surprise! On the website of theInps The February pension slip has arrived, which brings with it a terrifying confirmation: the revaluation increases have not yet been applied for those who have a check more than four times the minimum treatment, i.e. just over 2,100 euros.

The www.money.it site recalls what happened: with the budget law 2023 the Meloni government revised the revaluation, keeping the rules unchanged only for those who have a check of less than 2,100 euros, for whom the adjustment was equal to 100% of the rate recorded (7.3% the provisional one).

Above this amount, the revaluation has been revised, providing for percentages that are lower the higher the amount of the pension.

All the amounts and how to calculate it: guide to the latest news of the manoeuvreHowever, times were too tight to allow INPS to adjust the calculation of the revaluation already with the pension paid in January and even applying the old rules was not recommended. In this case, in fact, the pensioners would have enjoyed a greater increase than that envisaged by current legislation, with INPS which at a later stage would have had to make a deduction from the pension.

To avoid this unpleasant situation, the‘Inps has chosen to freeze the revaluation increases, recognizing them for the moment only to those whose checks have been 100% revalued. For the others, as per the press release published on the INPS website on 27 January, “the revaluation will be attributed to the first installment available at the time of approval of the law”.

When it was thought that the “earliest date” could have been the one in February, but according to what has been revealed by the pensioners who have checked the amount of the last slip published online in these hours, it really seems that there will still be a wait.

The “earliest date” announced byInpstherefore, it is not February 2023. At this point, the hopes of pensioners fall on March, when the arrears for the previous months should also be recognized.

On the other hand, it must be said that INPS had little time to implement the new revaluation already in the February slip, given that in fact the processing was carried out around 10 January. Therefore, the Meloni government has nothing to do with it – as many pensioners complain on social networks – as these are normal bureaucratic slowdowns that should be resolved in time to recognize the increases in the revaluation in the next slip, in payment of the March 1, 2023.

