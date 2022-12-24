Pensions, check revaluations in 2023: Inps and inflation adjustment (not for everyone)

Pensions and revaluation of checks: what should we expect in the next two years? According to the budget law in 2023 and 2024 the criteria will be less generous than at present. The revaluation will not apply progressively (as in 2022) but on the whole gross pension treatment and with different equalization bands: seven bands according to the amount of the pension treatment. there will be100% full adjustment to 2022 inflation (+7.3%) for pensions up to 4 times the minimum, equal to 2,101.52 euros gross per month. The new ranges therefore, as we said, are overall less generous for pension checks exceeding four times the minimum. Some examples. A gross pension of 3,000 euros per month as at 31 December 2022 will have a revaluation of 3.869%, i.e. 116 euros per month while with the old rules the increase would have been 208 euros per month. A pension of 6,000 gross per month from 31 December 2022 it will have a 140 euro increase (it would have been 373 euros with the old count). Back to the bands: pensions over 4 and up to 5 times the minimum will have a revaluation of 6.205%, those from 5 to 6 times the minimum by 3.869%, between 6 and 8 times we are at 3.431%, between 8 and 10 times by 2.701% and finally over 10 times 2.336%.

Extraordinary revaluation pensions: the case of the minimum pension over 75 years of age

Separate speech for the minimum pensions for boarders aged 75 and over which in 2023 will have one extraordinary revaluation by 6.4% which will bring the minimum to €600 per month. But it will be temporary. Let’s go into detail. Those with a pension not exceeding the minimum treatment (€525.38) will be able to have an extraordinary revaluation of 1.5% which will bring the minimum allowance to around €572 per month (valid for the whole of 2023, thirteenth month included). For pensioners aged 75 and over, the increase will be 6.4% thanks to which, as announced by the Government, the theoretical figure of 600 euros per month can be reached. It was said about the temporariness: transitional increases that will apply only for 2023, without affecting income-related benefits.

Subscribe to the newsletter

