Pensions Explanation: Large differences between men’s and women’s pensions in different municipalities – In Kauniainen, the average pension for men is almost double that for women

In Kauniainen, Uusimaa, a woman receives only half of a man’s pension pot, while there is no difference in the northernmost municipality of the country, Utsjoki, says the Finnish Center for Pensions.

Finns last year, the average pension was 1,784 euros a month, says the Finnish Center for Pensions. The amount is about 20 euros more than in 2020.

According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, the gender pension gap remained unchanged from the previous year, and the average pension for women (EUR 1,601) was still one-fifth lower than for men (EUR 2,006). For the first time, the gender pension gap was also examined by region. The difference is especially pronounced in the high-income municipalities of Southern Finland.

The biggest difference between women’s and men’s pension levels is in Kauniainen, where a woman’s pension – € 2,332 a month – is only about half of a man’s pension, which is € 4,320 a month. In addition, the difference is highlighted in Espoo and a few municipalities in Åland, the Finnish Center for Pensions says.

“Almost 15 per cent of men received a pension of more than 3,000 euros, while women accounted for 5 per cent. The amount of the pension reflects the career completed, its length and salary level “, Chief Statistics Officer Tiina Palotie-Heino The Finnish Center for Pensions says in a press release.

Only in the northernmost municipality of Finland, Utsjoki, do men and women receive almost the same pension, which is about 1,670 euros a month.

Middle pension describes the average monthly pension of those receiving an employment or national pension living in Finland. According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, recipients of a part-time pension, a partial old-age pension or a mere survivor’s pension are not covered by the review. Last year, the median pension was 1,559 euros per month.

70% of pensioners received a monthly pension of less than € 2,000, while the rest exceeded the amount. One third of Finnish pensioners earned less than 1,250 euros per month. In turn, nine percent of pensioners received more than 3,000 euros a month.

Finland’s largest monthly pensions, averaging EUR 2,110, were paid from the provinces in Uusimaa. The smallest pensions, averaging EUR 1,551 per month, were paid in Southern Ostrobothnia, the Finnish Center for Pensions says.

A total of one and a half million people receive a pension in Finland. Last year, earnings-related pensions and Kela’s pensions totaled EUR 32.8 billion.