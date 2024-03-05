The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security said that the contribution account salary is the salary on the basis of which the employer’s share and the insured’s share in the contributions due to the authority for the insured are paid on a monthly basis.

The Authority explained, as part of its awareness campaign, “Know Your Law,” that contributions are paid in Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, regarding pensions and social insurance, at a rate of 26%, of which the insured who have recently joined the labor market, starting from October 31, 2023, bear a percentage of (11%). ), while the employer bears a percentage of (15%), and these contributions are paid according to the salary of the insured’s subscription account, and the government bears on behalf of the employer in the private sector a percentage of (2.5%) of his share for the citizens working for him whose subscription account salaries are less than 20 thousand dirham, in support of citizens working in the private sector, and to encourage employers to attract citizens.

In the same regard, the contributions in Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, the provisions of which still apply to those enrolled in the labor market under the umbrella of the Pensions Authority before the date of October 31, the percentages of their contributions are the same without change, and the percentage of contributions due from them is 20%, of which the insured bears 5%, the employer in the government and private sectors bears 15%, and the government bears 2.5% of the percentage owed by the employer in the private sector for the same purpose.

The components and elements of the subscription account salary, which is subject to deduction for workers in the government sector, include the basic salary of the insured, in addition to the cost of living allowance, the social allowance for children, the social allowance for the citizen, and the housing allowance, so that the subscription account salary of the insured does not exceed 100 thousand dirhams.

The decree law specifies the contribution account salary for workers in the private sector at the wage determined by the employment contract, such that the contribution account salary is not less than 3,000 dirhams, and does not exceed 70,000 dirhams as a maximum.

As for the insured who works for any of the regional and international missions and foreign political missions operating in the country, the decree specifies their subscription account salary based on the basic salary of the insured specified in the employment contract, in addition to the benefits, bonuses or allowances that are granted in exchange for the work that he receives in exchange for his work. This is according to the salary of the subscription account determined for the private sector.

The decree indicated that the Authority’s Board of Directors may determine the elements that are included in calculating the contribution account salary in cases where the employer applies a schedule for the salaries of his employees, contrary to what is stipulated in the provisions for calculating the contribution account salary.

As for the subscription account salary, according to the current Law No. (9) of 1999, in the government sector it is 300 thousand dirhams, while in the private sector it is 50 thousand dirhams, and the insured persons working for any of the regional and international missions and foreign political missions operating in the country are not included in the law. No. (9) of 1999, while they were included in the new Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, and the maximum ceiling for their subscription account salary was set at the ceiling for the private sector itself.