The General Pensions and Social Security Authority confirmed that the provisions of Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, regarding pensions and social insurance, include citizens joining work for the first time, starting from October 31, 2023 onwards, with any employer in the federal government, or local governments, With the exception of employers in the local government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Emirate of Sharjah, and employers in the private sector, with the exception of employers in the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority indicated, as part of its awareness campaign “Know Your Law,” that if one of the insured persons currently covered by the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments moves to a new employer after the date of October 31, 2023, the provisions of the Decree-Law will not apply to him. No. (57) of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance, and will continue to be covered by the provisions of Law No. (7) of 1999, as well as everyone who received end-of-service benefits or retirees in accordance with Law No. (7) of 1999, if either of them returns to work after the date of October 31, 2023. They continue to be covered by the provisions of Law No. (7) of 1999.

The Authority explained that in order to participate on behalf of the insured, the employee must have the nationality of the United Arab Emirates, the age of the insured must not be less than (18) years and not more than 60, and he must be medically fit to work upon appointment according to an approved medical report.

The authority said: “The official document prepared to prove the age issued by the competent authorities in the country, which is submitted to the authority upon subscription for the first time, is taken into account. Any amendment to this fixed age is also taken into account if it is made within a period not exceeding one year from the date of subscription.

She stated that the employer must commit to registering the employee within (30) days from the date of joining the service, and also provide the Authority with the names of those whose services end within (15) days from the date of the end of their service at most, and the employee must verify that his employer registers him and pays the contributions on his behalf on a monthly basis. So that he avoids any challenges related to the process of ending his service and disbursing his insurance benefits.

The Authority confirmed that it is the authority concerned with disbursing pensions and end-of-service benefits to the insured and not the employers, indicating that any amounts disbursed as an end of service and received directly from the employer means that the insured was not registered, and no subscription was made on his behalf, which results in inability. To benefit from this service later in the process of adding the service, which is considered a waste of his rights.

The Authority stated that the insured’s joining the employer means that the employee has become insured in accordance with any of the provisions of the laws applied by the Authority, and is given an insurance number as a reference for him in all transactions. If it discovers that the insured has not registered, the employer will be obligated to register on his behalf retroactively. Subscriptions must be paid for this period, along with late fines.

The Authority warned that registration and subscription on behalf of the insured is the responsibility of the employer, as well as paying the contributions due from him according to the legally approved rates, and therefore any fines resulting from violating this are borne by the employer, and lack of knowledge of the law does not exempt him from that.

It is worth noting that the Authority published a copy of Decree Law No. (57) of 2023 on the Circulars and Laws page on its website, and also published a translated copy of the decree in English to support non-Arabic speaking employers.

