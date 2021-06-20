Pensions, exit from work 64 years and contributions … The post quota 100

In pension with 64 years and 30 of contributions? This is the proposal of Mario Mantovani, president of Manageritalia. The debate on reform of the social security system, which, at the end of the year will see ‘retire‘ quota 100 remains very open. Meanwhile the trade union organizations of pensioners Spi-Cgil, Fnp-Cisl, Uilp-Uil have announced that they will participate in the confederal mobilization of June 26. ” To get out of the very serious crisis produced by the pandemic we need a Pact for the country that unites workers and pensioners, young and old, women and men – declare Pedretti, Ragazzini, Barbagallo – priority objective: to increase non-precarious and paid jobs right, starting with young people and women. In this way, they can also be guaranteed fair pensions today and tomorrow. The Pnrr it is an opportunity not to be missed to relaunch employment and investments and to deeply reform our welfare with the involvement of the trade union “.

PENSIONS: MANTOVANI (MANAGERITALIA), ‘ADVANCE TO 64 YEARS AND 30 OF POSSIBLE ROAD CONTRIBUTIONS’

“We must overcome quota 100 and our ideas always go in the direction of sustainability “, explained Mario Mantovani, president of Manageritalia, during the national assembly of the federation of executives, held in the Zuccari room of Palazzo Giustiniani in the Senate.” In our opinion, however, excessively incentive measures they charge costs up state balance which are then passed on to future generations “, he stressed. And launches a proposal:” We therefore support a provision that provides for early retirement with at least 64 years of age and 30 years of contributory seniority, we believe that in this way we can create a sustainable system that gradually converge towards a purely contributory system which in a few years will be everyone’s system “.

PENSIONS: NANNICINI, ‘WE NEED SOCIAL EQUITY AND BETWEEN GENERATIONS’

“I share your approach on the social security, let’s not forget the financial sustainability we have achieved with the slow transition to contributory. Now we have to put equity between generations and social equity at the center, because some of the costs of sustainability have been passed on to the youngest and the weakest. So a sustainability is welcome with the contribution recalculation for those who want to retire first by choice and assistance tools for those who retire instead must go there first out of necessity because they do not have a job or do a particularly heavy job “. Thus Tommaso Nannicini, Senator Pd and President of the Parliamentary Commission for the control of the activity of the bodies managing compulsory forms of social security and social assistance, speaking at the national assembly of Manageritalia in the Senate and addressing the audience of connected managers. tools for rethinking the organization to enhance everyone’s skills in different moments of life, helping companies and workers to face this challenge “, he concludes.