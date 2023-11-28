Pensions | “Everything is blocked, and there is no money” – The closure of the Eastern border drives Russians living in Finland into financial distress

Russian pensioners living in Finland have had to apply for their pensions from Russia. With the border closures, trips are now blocked, which causes financial worries for some.

in Finland resident Russians have great difficulties in receiving their pensions from Russia due to border closures. Pensioners of Russian background living in Finland and the national pensioners’ organization tell about it.

Money transfers from Russia and the use of Russian bank cards were blocked after Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, Russian pensioners living in Finland have had to visit Russia to receive their pensions paid by Russia.

Now, however, those trips are largely blocked. In November, the Finnish government decided to close several border crossing points on the eastern border in response to the fact that Russia is bringing asylum seekers at the Finnish border. Air and train traffic between the two countries has already been suspended before.

“Of course it’s a problem for everyone, because there’s no way to get to Russia now,” a pensioner from Vantaa Zoja as Tchitcher comment.

“We use the money to live in Finland. But now that the borders are closed, we can’t go to Russia and get money.”

Tchitcherina is saddened by the situation, but fortunately it does not cause financial worries. He has lived and worked in Finland for years and receives a Finnish employment pension. His small Russian pension does not affect that.

He can let the monthly Russian pension of around 120 euros accumulate in his account in Russia. Previously, he has driven to St. Petersburg to collect his pension twice a year.

“I think that the situation is significantly more difficult for those who do not receive a Finnish earnings-related pension. The Russian occupational pension is taken into account in their income, but they cannot receive it.”

In Lahti resident Sergei Shataev there are precisely those pensioners for whom the situation is more difficult. He moved to Finland from Russia eight years ago, and the Russian pension of 250 euros forms a significant part of his monthly income.

Until now, Shatayev has driven once a month to Vyborg, where he has been able to collect his pension. Now the border crossing points on the eastern border, except for the northernmost crossing point Raja-Joosep, have been closed.

“I’ve already given up hope,” Shatayev sighs.

In Shatajev’s opinion, crossing the border thousands of kilometers back and forth through the north is not an option.

“I have an old car, it wouldn’t last the distance, especially in winter. First Russian cards stopped working, then bank transfers. Everything is blocked and there is no money.”

Shatajev also has a 12-year-old child to support, who lives with him on alternate days.

“I don’t know what to do: who will give me what money, what to live on, how to pay for the apartment,” he says.

“I don’t don’t know what to do” is a message like Evgeniya Mazurova says he gets it often.

Mazurova works as a director of diversity work at the national pensioners’ organization Eläkeläiset ry. He says that in his work he receives a lot of worried calls from Russian pensioners living in Finland.

Mazurova says that she communicated with many Russian pensioners about the matter even before the borders were closed. After the border closures, there have been more inquiries, but their content has mostly remained the same.

Mazurova believes that more and more Russian pensioners will apply for support from Kela in the future. Although Russia’s pension is not large, it has formed a part of Finland’s pension.

“The financial situation is quite bad for many. Even if the amount is not that big, for example 100-150 euros, it still has an impact, because a Russian pensioner does not have a large pension.”

Coil tells on their website that in their decisions they take into account the fact that there may be problems in receiving the pension paid by Russia. According to it, for example, the amount of income support “is affected only by the income and assets available to the customer”.

On Friday it was reported that the border crossing points on the eastern border were closed could open already for Christmas. It was previously reported that the border closure would last until February 18.

On the other hand, the government is preparing According to HS data closing all border crossing points on the eastern border.