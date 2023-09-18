The General Pensions and Social Security Authority called on employers to update the data of employees specialized in completing work on their behalf, on the authority’s electronic systems, in addition to updating the insured’s data in the authority’s systems, such as salary details, job title, and contact information such as the address, phone number, and personal email of the insured. Place of residence, family book, passport, employment, social and health status.

The Authority said that updating this data supports the quality of the electronic services provided by the Authority to these categories and accelerates their completion. The quality of this data also serves the electronic linking operations between the Authority and all its business partners in the government sector, whether the linking operations currently exist, or those that the Authority intends to implement in the future. The future also serves the national projects launched by the government, such as the “Nafis” project, which is an important model of cooperation between government agencies in order to provide distinguished services to the beneficiaries of their services.

The Authority confirmed that providing innovative initiatives and solutions that bear the characteristics of a personal character in delivering services is one of the strategies that the Authority is working to implement in its future projects. Therefore, the more up-to-date the data on the groups benefiting from its services, the easier this will facilitate the task of implementing these projects and achieving the desired results from them in the future. .

She pointed out that updating data does not only mean the aforementioned data, but rather extends beyond that to completing current transactions for employers on the Authority’s systems, whether these transactions relate to them or to their insureds, such as completing services for registering an employer or registering the insured and paying the subscription due for him. , annexation and purchase services, completion of end-of-service transactions, transportation service, health unfitness service, and other services that may not be completed on the current system.

In this context, the Authority pointed out some information regarding the payment of contributions, the most important of which is that the insured’s contributions in the private sector are paid during the year, based on the subscription account salary for the month of January of each year, and any increase that occurs in the insured’s subscription account salary during the year is not taken into account, except If it applies retroactively from the beginning of January of the same year, if it does not take effect retroactively, it will be taken into account in January of the following year. If an employee joins service in the private sector after January, his contributions are calculated on the basis of the month in which he joined until January of The new year, while the contributions of the insured in the government sector are calculated on the basis of the actual contribution calculation salary for each month.

The employer in the private sector must provide the Authority, in January of each year, with an update on the salaries of his employees for that month and their monthly contributions, and must provide the Authority monthly with any changes that occur in the number of his employees or their salaries, and in the event that this data is not provided on time Specific contributions are calculated on the basis of the last statement submitted to the Authority until the actual due contributions are calculated, noting that the date for paying contributions is at the end of the month for which they are due and until the beginning of the new month, and they are allowed to be paid until the fifteenth day of the month following their due date.

Regarding the payment of contributions in the event of vacations, the Authority explained that in the case of paid vacations, the Authority, the insured and the employer are each obligated to share their percentage, while the insured bears the full payment of contributions on his behalf and on behalf of the employer in the case of other unpaid leaves, such as special leave to accompany one of the spouses. For others, unpaid study leave and other leaves.