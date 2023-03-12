Sunday, March 12, 2023
Pensions | Ello direct investment in a failed American bank – This is now known about Finns’ pension investments

March 12, 2023
Finns’ pension investments are not much caught in the fallen Silicon Valley Bank.

Finns pension investments don’t seem to have much hold on the collapsed American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The employee pension insurance company Elo has a direct investment in Silicon Valley Bank, confirms Elo’s CEO Carl Pettersson to HS by e-mail. At the turn of the year, the value of the investment was just under one million euros.

The company’s investment assets are a total of 28.2 billion euros, according to 2022 in the financial statements.

Employment pension company lmarinen’s vice president for investments Mikko Mursula Ilmarinen has no direct investments in the bank in question.

According to Mursula, the biggest effects for all investors came from the fact that bank shares fell globally. This also affects Ilmarinen.

Mursula states that the beginning of the week will show in which direction the market situation will develop.

HS also asked pension insurer Keva if it has investments in SVB.

“Keva has no SVB risk,” says Keva’s CEO Jaakko Kiander by e-mail.

On Saturday, the CEO of the employment pension company Varma Risto Murto told for STTthat Varma has no direct investments in SVB either.

Question of Finnish pension assets, because Sweden’s largest pension insurance company Alecta is the bank’s fourth largest shareholder.

Alecta is estimated to lose at least SEK 6.4 billion. The amount corresponds to approximately EUR 0.56 billion. Despite this, the collapse of the bank will not have a major impact on Alecta’s individual customers, says Jacob Lapidus About Alecta’s communication for SVT.

SVB’s the problems have escalated quickly. On Wednesday, the bank said that it had sold about $21 billion worth of securities it owned and made an after-tax loss of about $1.8 billion on the sale.

The bank had to sell securities because its customers were withdrawing their deposits at an accelerating rate. On Thursday, depositors started withdrawing their money from the bank even faster than before.

of The New York Times according to the report, it is the second largest bank failure in US history.

