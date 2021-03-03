Pensions Earnings-related pension assets grew by billions in a difficult interest year in 2020 – Finland’s largest pension investor expects problems in the future

The huge support provided by the central banks mainly postponed the solution of the basic problems of the capital markets, so 2020 will leave an even longer-term mark, says Ari Huotari, Keva’s investment director, who manages the EUR 58 billion portfolio.

Finns The amount of earnings-related pension assets saved increased in a difficult interest year in 2020. The matter was confirmed on Wednesday when Keva, who is responsible for investing municipal pensions, said that he received a 4.7 per cent return on his investments, an increase of EUR 2.7 billion compared to the end of 2019.

At the end of the year, the size of the investment portfolio managed by the Employment and Economic Development Institution Keva was record high, ie EUR 58 billion.

The investment portfolio of all other large earnings-related pension investors was larger at the end of last year than at the end of 2019. This was despite the fact that the amount of pensions paid to counselors was higher than the amount of earnings-related pension contributions to be collected in 2020.

Although 2020 was an excellent year for investors Finland’s largest pension investor expects problems in the future, although the “exceptional” year was well overcome after the bottom of the March share prices.

“However, the ground contact was really fast and the market started to rise, which has not been seen before. However, the rise in capital markets was not so much based on the recovery of the real economy, but on the massive support of public actors, especially central banks, ”Keva’s Chief Investment Officer Ari Huotari formulates in Keva’s press release.

According to Huotar, “the actions mainly postponed the solution of the basic problems of the capital markets”.

“So 2020 will leave an even longer imprint,” Huotari predicts.

Huotari tells Helsingin Sanomat that the stock market has now risen to a record high, largely due to massive financial support from central banks and other public actors.

“At the same time, however, Korona has ruined the real economy extensively. There have been problems with the distribution of coronary vaccines and the functionality of existing vaccines for different viral variants is a question mark, ”he formulates.

According to Huotari, risky investments have risen widely, ie at a time when the real economy is coughing.

“And you can cough for a while,” Huotari estimates.

Huotarin at the same time, capital market activity is plagued by historically low interest rates, which are largely negative.

“How do we get back to normal interest rates from the world of negative interest rates, whatever they are in the future? And how will an inflationary capital market behave if or when a massive cash flow to the market is cut? ” Huotari asks.

He points out that, at the same time, general indebtedness in the world economy has risen sharply.

“How, for example, would the public sector globally even withstand a larger rise in interest rates? How can the capital market be brought to a more normal state without possible severe shocks? ” Huotari continues.

In February it turned out that the return on pension investments received by large occupational pension companies tore into two castes last year. With the largest occupational pension company Ilmarinen received a return of 7.1 percent, Varma, the second largest occupational pension company, received an increase in pension assets of 2.8 percent in 2020.

At the same time, the difference in the amount of earnings-related pension assets increased: While at the end of 2020 Ilmarinen had EUR 53.3 billion in pension assets under management, Varma had EUR 50.2 billion. The difference between the two competitors is historically large.

Keva’s 4.7 per cent income, which manages Finland’s largest earnings-related pension portfolio, fell between Varma’s and Ilmarinen’s income. Of Keva’s investment assets, private equity investments performed best with 11.6 per cent and listed shares with the second best results with seven per cent.

Clearly, fixed income investments returned 1.5 per cent and interest-bearing real estate investments, which had a return of 0.7 per cent above zero on the nip button.

Unlike other large occupational pension companies, Keva is an institution that is not bound by investment frameworks as tight as company-type pension investors. As a result, Keva, the former Municipal Pension Fund, was able to start investing more in equities and overseas pension companies abroad in the 1980s, which has now led to the creation of a record 58 billion investment portfolio.

Pension assets also grew in 2020 the third largest occupational pension company Elo, which has been since December under the supervision of the Financial Supervision Authority’s representative. According to Fiva, an agent was needed inside the company because of the company’s board of directors and other management acted incompetently and carelessly in the spring corona crisis.

Elo’s investments returned 3.6 percent, and the market value of the company’s pension assets was EUR 25.9 billion at the end of 2020, while at the end of 2019 it was slightly lower, ie EUR 25.3 billion.

The small occupational pension company Veritas received a 5.6 percent return on pension assets last year.

Varma’s hedge investments have focused on the US mortgage market, which resulted in large losses at least in early 2020.