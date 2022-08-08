Pensions, increases of 2.2% but not for everyone. The provision

The government has found the agreement for adjust pensions from 1 October in consequence to rising inflation now reached 8%. According to the declarations of 2021, – reads the Sole 24 Ore – they are 12.57 million retirees which fall within the figure that entitles you to early revaluation. The excludedwho have an annual retirement income from 35 thousand euros and up, they are 1.95 million, 13.41% of Italian pensioners. The boundary drawn a 2,692 euros gross per month to define the number of pensions that will receive the advance of the revaluation from October reduce funds intended for this measure of approx half a billion.

This cut – continues the Sun – has made it possible to close the complex financial architecture of Aid-bis decree. And he aligned the intervention on pensions to that threshold of 35 thousand euros per year of income which has already led the double cut to the contribution wedge and the bonus 200 euros. The revaluation of pensions will be brought forward from 1 October 2022: the novelty is foreseen by the Aid Decree bis. Checks him will increase of a total of 2.2 percent as a result of equalization, which adjusts the amounts on the basis to inflation.

