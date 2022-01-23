February pensions, when they are paid

Also for the month of February (year 2022) on payment of pensions is anticipated. As has been the case for months now, collection at post offices will be divided by bands: surnames starting with A – B: January 25; C – D: January 26; E – K: January 27; L – W: January 28; P – R: January 29 (only in the morning); S – Z: January 31st.

Pensions first to those with savings books, Banco Posta and …

The titles of savings books, accounts BancoPosta And Postepay Evolution they can withdraw their pension early. There pension in cash it can be collected from the thousands of Postamats located throughout the Italian territory without going to the counter.

Pensions and green pass

Until February 1st, who has to collect their pension at Post office you can do it without a green pass but for all other postal services the green certificate.

Pensions and bank credit

For those who have their pension credited in the bank, you have to wait until the first day “bankable”Of the month this month falls on a Tuesday first February. Citizens aged 75 or over, who normally collect their pension in cash and who have not already delegated other subjects to withdraw the pension, can request to receive the sums in money at their home, delegating the collection to the carabinieri.

Pensions, new inclusion tools for deaf and blind people

A new initiative dedicated to improve the communication of the Inps services at deaf and blind people, through informative videos on a series of services, presented simultaneously by a narrator and a translation in the Italian sign language.

The “INPS breaks down communication barriers” campaign starts with this program, an initiative that follows the principles of the “Support Decree” of May 19, 2021, with which the Italian Republic recognizes, promotes and protects the Italian Sign Language . A significant step in a long journey towards full inclusion and the guarantee of all citizenship rights.

The first videos made and available on the INPS website deal with the following services: Pensions for the deaf, Communication allowance, Health check, Disability QR Code, Degree redemption, Spid, Benefits in favor of deaf and disabled workers, Citizenship income .

