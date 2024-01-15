Pensions, Durigon (Lega): “We will make Quota 41 but with the recalculation”. The Democratic Party: “He clarified that Quota 100 is fake news”

“We will make a pension reform valid for a decade, encouraging people to stay at work in the sectors where there is a need. And encouraging the exit with 41 years of contributions in the others”. The Northern League undersecretary for Labour, Claudio Durigon, spoke about the government's plans for pension reform, which will not involve the abolition of the Fornero reform. “We have not given up on abolishing the Fornero law: we are getting closer,” he underlined in an interview with La Repubblica. “It remains our political objective. A law that came into force overnight that created exoduses and undermined workers' rights. To erase it would require enormous resources. We corrected it with safeguards and emptying the basins with quotas. With the reform that we will carry out and with the gradually decreasing weight of salary pensions, that law will also die”, said Durigon, illustrating the proposal which takes the name of Quota 41 “the workhorse of the League”. This will be based on a “contribution recalculation”, which will lead to a cut in benefits for those who choose early retirement.

“I have carefully read the interview with the Undersecretary of Labour, Claudio Durigon, who in fact announces yet another intervention on pensions after the one already made in the budget law”, commented the leader of the Democratic Party in the Labor Committee in the Chamber, Arturo Scotto . “Here we are faced with an operation of enormous scope, also because it calls into question one of the cornerstones of the centre-right's electoral campaign: the overcoming of the Fornero reform,” he added. “We think that the government must quickly come to the Labor Committee and explain what it intends to do and with what method it intends to involve social forces. It's too delicate a matter to address with announcements.”

“Undersecretary Durigon must be credited for having put his face on pensions,” said the dem deputy Emiliano Fossi, member of the Labor commission. “It was not easy in the midst of the campaign for the European elections to candidly admit that all the electoral promises of the right and the Meloni government were a deception and 'quota 100' a sensational fake news”.