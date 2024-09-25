Durigon: “Workers will always have the freedom to choose what to do with their TFR”

“It is absolutely not true that INPS has raised an alarm. There is no pension alarm, so much so that yesterday the same social security institute issued a note to explain how things are, clearly demonstrating that INPS accounts are fully operational“. The Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigonvice-secretary of the League, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on what the newspapers are writing today about the alleged alarm raised by INPS for the system which is at risk of becoming unbalanced with the average age at 64.2 years.

“This number refers to the average age of those who have already retired and not to the workforce. Indeed, there are many workers who are 67 years old and are still employed with risks to their health. The INPS balance sheet is very solid. Not only that, with the great work of the government – where there has been a strong increase in the workforce, which yesterday’s INPS report also highlighted with about 26 million users registered with the social security system and the average increase in the contribution weeks paidwe are facing a strong and expanding labor market. These data are also supported by Istat, which reports an employment rate that reached 62% in the last year. But there is a lot of possibility of extension given that the European average is 71%”, Durigon emphasizes.

When asked what the government will do and what the League’s requests are, particularly on the social security front in view of the Budget Law for next year, the Undersecretary for Labour replies: “Flexibility in exit is untouchableit is a necessity to maintain it. Exhausting work and the increase in deaths at work must open a reflection. Another pension issue that cannot be postponed is that of strengthening the second pillar of social security, namely pension funds“.

“As is known, since 1996 onwards the system has been fully contributory and the danger is that future pensions will be too low, so we need to strengthen the second leg. There has been a lot of demagogy about workers’ severance pay and someone has even said that we are putting our hand in workers’ pockets. I remember that already today for companies with more than 50 employees the severance pay goes by default to INPS. Workers will always have the freedom to choose what to do with their severance pay.but it is clear that with the second pillar it is possible to build a future income to guarantee higher pensions to those who will retire in ten or twenty years, for example”, concludes Durigon.

