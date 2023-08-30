Pensions, La Piazza rekindles the debate. The speech of the undersecretary of the Lega al Lavoro Claudio Durigon in La Piazza

Minimum wage, pensions, work and the budget law: these and many other issues put on the table by the undersecretary of the Lega al Lavoro Claudius Durigon guest a few days ago at The squarethe political event conceived and organized by the Director of Affairs Angelo Maria Perrino. “Hot” issues taken up by many from the main national newspapers. Today, on Messengerit’s time for minimum pensions.



According to the Roman newspaper “the idea of ​​the Government is to continue with the process of progressive increase in pensions already started in recent months. Also thanks to some revaluation mechanisms it is possible that we could reach an increase of up to 650-670 euros for the over 75s and 600 euros for all the others who receive the minimum treatment”. “The goal, concludes Il Messaggero, is to 700 euros check is difficult to achieve since it would require an investment of around 400 million euros. Forza Italia, however, looks beyond. The idea is to reach the threshold of 1,000 euros by 2027″.

Pensions, watch director Perrino’s interview with Durigon. VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

