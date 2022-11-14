Durigon: “Rdc suspended for 6 months to those who refuse the first offer”

The government Melons is working on Budget law. There maneuver should be around 35 billionmuch of this money will be directed towards the expensive bills. There will also be room for a mini reform of the pensions which will avoid the return to Fornero lawbut it will only be a buffer measure, in view of a planned structural reform in 2024. “We will have – explains the Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon a Repubblica – a Quota 41 with 61 or 62 years for 2023 alone, as a bridge measure towards the organic reform that we will carry out next year. We will spend less than 1 billion to ease 40-50 thousand workers. We were also thinking of a bonus for those who remain to work, but budgetary prudence leads us to renounce. In the meantime, for the definitive law, we want to separate the expenditure for assistance from that to the pensionto give a signal of sustainability of Italian pensions to Europe and the markets “.

“Then – Durigon continues to Corriere – I think of one flexibility in exit for everyone, starting from a certain age and taking into account that the contributory method it is becoming prevalent among workers. We will review all early exits, with an eye on young people, women and wearying professions. Young people will never use Quota 41, which is unlikely to have 41 years of contributions. I guess for young people one “Contributory peace” to cover the holes of casual work, the redemption of the degree facilitated and the tax exemption for the supplementary pension “. Basic income: “The squeeze on the able to work will be there: the check will be suspended for sure for six months per year, if you refuse the only job offer or do not follow the training courses that we want to enhance. But we don’t foresee an application retroactive of the new rules“.

