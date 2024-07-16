The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance said that the retirement pension in Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance, whose provisions apply to new subscribers for the first time from October 31, 2023, is calculated at 2.67% of the pension calculation salary for each year of subscription periods, which amount to 30 years, and this percentage increases by 4% for each year exceeding this period up to 35 years of service.

The Authority explained, within its awareness campaign, “Know Your Law,” which was launched at the beginning of this year to raise awareness of Pensions Law No. 57 of 2023, that calculating the retirement pension requires familiarity with important steps that, in their entirety, represent a series of the process of calculating the retirement pension.

Many provisions of pension laws depend on the subscription calculation salary. It is the basis on which subscriptions are calculated and insurance dues are paid. In addition, it determines the value of monthly deductions for workers in various sectors, and is an important entry point for insurance knowledge and awareness in general.

To determine the salary of the insured’s subscription account, which represents the first process towards calculating the retirement pension, it consists for government sector employees of the basic monthly salary of the insured, to which is added the cost of living allowance, the social allowance for children, the social allowance for the citizen, and the housing allowance, provided that this salary does not exceed 100 thousand dirhams as a maximum.

The subscription account salary for private sector workers is the wage determined by the employment contract, provided that the subscription account salary is not less than 3,000 dirhams and does not exceed 70,000 dirhams as a maximum.

For insured persons working for any of the regional and international missions and foreign political missions operating in the country, it consists of the basic salary of the insured person, as specified in the employment contract, to which are added the benefits, allowances or allowances that are granted in return for the work he receives in return for his work, according to the subscription calculation salary set for the private sector.

After determining the subscription account salary, the average subscription account salary is determined, which is calculated for all employees in the government and private sectors or employees in diplomatic and political missions, for the last six years of the subscription period, or the entire subscription period if it is less than that.

The mathematical process to arrive at this average is summarized in multiplying the subscription account salary for each of the last six years of service, or the period if less than that, by 12 months. These amounts are then added together and divided by 72 months or the actual period. The result of this process is called the pension account salary, noting that this equation may change if the period of service is less than that.

After arriving at the determination of the pension calculation salary, the number of years of service spent by the insured is considered, along with the percentage he deserves based on the number of years spent in service.