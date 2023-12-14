The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that Decree Law No. (57) of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance was keen to achieve rapprochement and reduce the gaps between citizens working in the government and private sectors, which was in line with the government’s endeavor to introduce legislation commensurate with its efforts to nationalize the private sector. .

The authority explained that one of the most important points targeted by the new amendment decree is the ceiling for the subscription account salary, which was raised for workers in the private sector from 50,000 dirhams to 70,000 dirhams, which is the same ceiling for the subscription account salary that the law established for insured people working for regional and international missions and foreign political missions working. In the country, they were included for the first time by Decree Law No. (57), while 100,000 dirhams will be considered as a maximum for the subscription account salary for workers in the government sector.

On the other hand, Decree Law No. 57 of 2023 unified the issue of calculating the average pension account salary for workers in the government and private sectors. In Law No. (7) of 1999, the pension account salary remains calculated on the average contribution account salary for the last five years of work for workers in the private sector. It is based on the last three years of work for employees in the government sector, or the entire subscription period if the service period is less than that, while in the new decree, for workers in both sectors, the calculation is based on the last 6 years of work, or the entire subscription period if the service period is less than that.

Decree Law No. 57 also gave the advantage of combining pension and salary to both workers in the government and private sectors after spending 30 years in service, whether this service was in the government or private sector, which is limited in Law (7) of 1999 to those who have spent 25 years. In government work.

The government also supports, in accordance with Decree Law No. 57, workers in the private sector by bearing 2.5% of the percentage owed by the employer for citizens whose contributions account salaries are less than 20,000 dirhams, so that the employer bears 12.5% ​​in this case while committing to pay the full percentage ( 15%) for those whose subscription account salaries exceed this limit.