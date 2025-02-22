The Independent and Officials Trade Union Central (CSIF) has launched in the last week A new alert about amendments that presented the Socialist parliamentary group to the Public Function Law. According to the union, these measures “leave significant improvements in terms of remuneration, pensions and permits of the personnel of the General State Administration “.

Through a statement, CSIF values ​​some issues such as Recovery of partial retirement, “As we had claimed in our amendments.” However, the union considers that an opportunity is lost “to equate the pensions of passive class officials with those of social security dependent.” Also adds that the “Expansion of retirement extension until 72 years It depends on the discretion of the administration, which You must authorize it case by case “.

In a first assessment of the amendments presented, CSIF “misss fundamental issues such as the regulation of the 35 hours, or advance in salary equalization among the staff of the staff of the State administration with that of other administrations. ”

CSIF also criticizes the “Pretended development of the directive on parental permit for child care.” And, the amendments of the socialist group consider that it will have a duration not exceeding eight weeks of which two will be paid, something that for the union is “wrong”, since the directive marks a permit of Four months, with eight weeks paid.

CSIF asks for a new salary agreement

The president of CSIF, Miguel Borra, held a meeting last week with the Socialist Parliamentary Group at the Congress of Deputies for transfer the priorities of the set of public employees in labor matters, In addition to the problems of health care of MUFACE.

Borra took advantage of the meeting to underline the socialist spokesman in the commission, José Luis Aceves Galindo, that such priorities go through the need for a “New salary agreement that allows applying an automatic climb in 2025, A public employment offer for this year without replacement rate and take stock of stabilization processes in public administrations. “

CSIF has formally requested the Minister of Public Function of the Government of Spain, Óscar López, the CALL OF THE GENERAL TABLE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS To immediately negotiate the salary increase: “We have lost more than 6% since 2022 and 20 percent from the 2010 salary drop.”

On the other hand, the union “understands that Public employee salaries must be updated Every year automatically in January, as with pensions or the minimum interprofessional salary, with an additional percentage, above the CPI, to recover purchasing power. ”

Negotiation of the Public Employment Offer

In addition, CSIF remembers that they have to negotiate the public employment offer for this year without replacement rateto take stock of the stabilization process (“Temporality is still in 28%, according to the last EPA”), salary comparison between administrations, 35 -hour weekly day in the State as a whole, adaptation of professional groups, professional career and professional career and improves in retirement conditions, “Immediately regulating partial retirement for officials and statutory.”

MUFACE CRISIS

About Muface, CSIF informed Aceves Galindo that problems in health care continue to occur, with the denial of tests, appointments and surgical interventions. In this sense, the union continues “Adviring the mutualists to file the corresponding complaints In writing both to the mutuality and the insurers and then accompanying our affiliates in the criminal actions that are derived. “At the moment, the way to solve the MUFACE crisis has been raided with the confirmation of Segurcaixa Adeslas that will be presented to the tender of the concert.

CSIF recalls that the organization has claimed State Attorney General that investigate these hundreds of complaints, with the aim of determining possible criminal responsibilities of both companies and natural persons who could be authors or participants in the facts denounced.