Claudio Durigon, undersecretary of Labor and social policies, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24

“The inserted rule pushes doctors to retire immediately. There is the possibility of correcting it, there will be no amendments, but as a government we can, in some way and with unchanged balances, try to manage this situation. If there is the If there is a need to correct some things, we will make a maxi-amendment. As always happens if there is something to change. We will refine and fix the rules, we have made many financial statements and we know that this can happen”. She said it Claudio DurigonUndersecretary of Labor and Social Policies, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24.

