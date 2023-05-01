The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed the entitlement of the insured, whose service ended with total disability as a result of a work injury, to obtain the full pension salary at 100%, assuming that he has spent 35 years in service, even if his participation in the insurance amounted to one month, noting that There are three cases that allow the insured to obtain the full retirement pension for health reasons, the most important of which is the termination of his service due to total disability, which permanently prevents him from practicing any profession or work he earns from.

In detail, the General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that the medical committee concerned with pension affairs is the only body entrusted with proving cases of total disability or unfitness for the insured citizens, or approving the earning capacity of the beneficiaries for the purpose of entitlement to the pension from the authority, indicating that this The committee was formed pursuant to Ministerial Resolution No. 924 of 2014 issued by the (then) Minister of Health on June 22, 2014. Its membership includes specialized doctors and officials from the Ministry of Health, the Dubai Health Authority and the private sector. It also includes a representative of the authority.

The authority stated, in an awareness campaign it recently launched on its official accounts on social media platforms, that the powers of the Medical Retirement Committee are to request a comprehensive report on the job of the applicant for retirement, and the nature of the tasks he exercises in his work, and to seek the opinion of a consultant doctor if necessary, provided that it is Its decision is non-binding if the committee decides to take it or reject it according to the data, and mention the reasons in its report regarding the applicant for retirement, pointing out that the submission of requests for the insured in the government sector is carried out by the employer directly to the competent medical committee to prove these cases, which follow The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, while the insured person working for the private sector is submitted by his employer to the General Pension and Social Security Authority, which in turn submits the application to this committee.

The authority stated that the insured, whose service ended with total disability as a result of a work injury, is entitled to receive 100% of the pension calculation salary, assuming that he has spent 35 years in service, even if his participation in the insurance amounted to one month, provided that the insured adheres to A number of requirements, before presenting his application to the competent medical committee for the purposes of proving the state of total disability, unfitness for health service, or inability to earn, the most important of which is the provision of a recent medical report from the attending physician in a government hospital, as well as a request for a comprehensive report on the job of the applicant for retirement and the nature of the tasks he performs. practice it in his work.

It stated that there are three cases that allow the insured to obtain the full retirement pension for health reasons. The first is the termination of his service due to a total disability that permanently prevents him from practicing any profession or work he earns from, and the second is the termination of his service in the government sector due to unfitness. For service, while the last case is the end of the service of the insured in the private sector, for health reasons that threaten his life if he continues to work, stressing that the three cases require proof of the decision of the competent medical committee, so that the decision of the committee is prior to the date of the end of the service of the insured.

She pointed out that in these cases, it is required that the disability be proven during the period of coverage of the insured by the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, and that the insured should not have a disability before being appointed and registered with the Authority, unless his health condition worsens, because of this disability. So that led to the termination of his service, and this was proven by the decision of the committee, explaining that there is a list that includes all cases and diseases that may be presented to the committee to prove the state of disability, of different types and degrees of severity, including “cancer diseases, heart diseases, blood diseases, kidney failure, memory loss.” (Alzheimer’s), stroke, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, paralysis, neurosurgery, rheumatic diseases, eye diseases, mental diseases, internal diseases, in addition to other diseases that may lead to total or partial disability, according to the decision and estimate of the committee.

The powers of the Medical Retirement Committee are to request a comprehensive report on the applicant’s job and the nature of his duties, and seek the opinion of a doctor.

End of service file

The General Pension and Social Security Authority said: “The pension is paid to the insured as of the day following the end of service, as soon as his disability or health unfitness for service is established by a decision of the committee, regardless of his age and the period of his service registered with the authority,” explaining that “after the issuance of the decision, he must The employer must provide the Authority with the end-of-service file of the insured and all required documents, including the decision of the competent medical committee through the end-of-service application on the Authority’s website, within a maximum of one month from the date of termination of his service.