The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that the law allows the pensioner who has returned to work in one of the entities subject to the provisions of the Federal Pensions Law to add the pension service period to its current period, so that he is accountable at the end of his services for the sum of the two periods together, which contributes to increasing his pension percentage.

The authority clarified that this type of addition has several conditions, the most important of which is that the pensioner submits the application for joining within one year from the date of his return to work, and that he returns what was disbursed from the pensions from the date of return to work to the authority, and that his age upon return to work does not exceed 55 years. And that the period he wishes to include includes the entire period for which the pension was attached to him, whether it was actual, combined or purchased, and that the previous service periods required to be included should not have been terminated due to one of the reasons for complete deprivation of the pension or bonus or dismissal by a disciplinary decision or a judicial ruling or expulsion from Military service, and these periods should not be temporary or daily / daily wage / or from training periods prior to appointment.

It indicated that the addition cost is the difference between the pension calculation salary and the contribution calculation salary on the date of submitting the addition application according to this equation / the addition cost calculation salary x / 20% / x the period to be combined in months /, indicating that if the contribution calculation salary was at the date of submitting an application The addition is equal or less than the amount of the pension. In this case, the period of the pension shall be included without the addition applicant incurring any costs.

The authority pointed to several important matters related to the provisions related to the return of the pensioner to work, the most important of which is that the pension shall be suspended if the salary from work is equal to or more than the amount of the pension, and if this salary is less than the pension, he shall be disbursed from the pension according to the difference between the pension and the salary, and in the event of a return A retiree to work for a joint agency with the Authority must be re-engaged, provided that he has not reached / 60 / years old or exceeded it.

She explained that there are exceptions that enable the retired person who returns to work again with a joint workplace in the Pensions Authority to combine the pension and salary from the new work, which is in the event of retirement from government work of / 25 / years or more, provided that his term of service has not ended with dismissal or dismissal. From the service, disciplinary decision, or judicial ruling, or ended for reasons other than those mentioned in Article / 16 / of the Pensions Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments. Her husband’s pension and salary from work, and the retired person can combine the pension and salary in cases of combination prior to work according to the provisions of the Pensions Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments.





