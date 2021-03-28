The General Pensions and Social Security Authority clarified the conditions for a widow to be entitled to her husband’s pension, and when her share in the pension will be discontinued.

The commission said in an explanatory video on its official Twitter account, that one of the conditions for the widow’s entitlement to the pension of her deceased husband is the continuation of her marital relationship until her death, and her share of marriage is cut off, and it is not returned to her if she is divorced.