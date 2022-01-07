Pensions in 2022 increase: personal income tax (and inflation)

The pensions increase in 2022. Two factors. One is related toinflation (which is growing more) and we talked about it here. but there is also a second factor: the cutting ofIrpef. And here it gets interesting for Italian pensioners. In fact, according to the estimates of the Parliamentary Budget Office, 36% of the resources allocated to tax cut it will be destined for them.

Pensions increase to 700 euros in 2022

But now the question is: how much do the pension checks? The expected average increase is 178 euros. But the variations depend on the annual income. The logic is: the pensions medium-high are those who save the most: the top is 697 euros per year for a pension of 48 thousand euros. In the range between 40,000 and 60,000 euros, they range from 500 to 700 euros. Under 18 thousand euros we are at 200 euros. At 24,000 euros of pension there is the lowest increase: 132 euros.

