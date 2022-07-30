Allowances increase pensions: revaluation in autumn instead of January 2023

There revaluation of the pensions arrives early: instead of January 2023, it should be in September or October 2022 according to the decisions of the government Dragons. After summer richer checks therefore for pensioners who will have an advance of the recovery mechanisms ofinflation. Let’s see some more details on the topic.

Checks revaluation pensions: increases for incoming pensioners. The calculations and the assumptions

L’indexing accelerated for pensions (cost of the operation probably less than a billion) should be calculated on theinflation in the first six months of the year, more contained than current levels, and staggered according to the pension bracket mechanism. So for 3 or 4 months the pension checks will already be re-evaluated, in addition to the thirteenth December 2022. The figures. It is still too early to be certain, but let’s take into account one fact: the latest revaluation for a pension of 1,000 euros gross was about 13 euros net, with 1,500 euros of pension 18 euros, 25 euros for those who had a treatment of 2,500 euros. These increases were calculated on lower inflation so the next ones could (conditionally) be higher. We await the text of the decree, however, to have certainties on the revaluation of pensions.

