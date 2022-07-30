Pensions increase of 2% on allowances? Revaluation vs inflation

The pensions increase with autumn for the revaluation against theinflation: it was supposed to arrive in January 2023, it will be from September-October 2022. There is a second good news: this adjustment of the pensioners’ checks it should cover the entire semester of the year. However, it will be 2% as it is a partial advance. These are the rumors. And according to them, how much will payslips actually grow? Let’s try to do two calculations.

Pensions increases: how much early revaluation allowances grow

If the rate applied for theincrease in pensions funded by Aid decree were to be 2%, pensions of 1,000 euros would increase by 20 euros per month, therefore 120 euros over the second half of 2022. For a pension of 2,000 euros the increase would be 40 euros per month, 240 euros for the entire period.

The revaluation rate applied, however, falls if the amount of pensions rises: with 2,200 euros, 90% of the rate identified is increased, therefore it is 1.8% and the increase corresponds to 39.60 euros. Above 2,500 euros the revaluation it is 75% of the rate, therefore 1.5. A pension of 3,000 euros gross would grow, in this hypothesis by 45 euros in the six months of 2022.

Subscribe to the newsletter

