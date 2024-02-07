The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security announced that the Social Protection Fund in the Sultanate of Oman has made changes to the contribution rates for Omani citizens working in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and who are included in the unified system for extending insurance protection.

These changes apply to all Omani civilians working in government and private sector institutions in the United Arab Emirates, and these increases will begin to be applied retroactively from 1/1/2024.

According to these changes, the contribution rate for Omani citizens working in the government and private sectors in the UAE has become 18.5%, of which the employer bears 11% in both sectors, and the insured bears 7.5% in both sectors as well.

As for Omani citizens who voluntarily participate in the “job security” system, which is similar to the unemployment system, the Omani citizen bears an additional percentage of 1% of the total wage, in addition to the percentage of contributions deducted from him monthly, provided that he is a participant in the “job security” system. The Protection Fund in the Sultanate of Oman has determined the percentage of contributions for Omani citizens working in the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and its affiliated offices in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where the subscription rate is 21.5%, of which the General Secretariat of the Council bears 14% and the insured bears 7.5%.

Contribution shares, whether those paid by the employer or shares of the insured, are deducted in accordance with the definition of wage and its components applicable in the UAE in the government and private sectors. Employers must commit to registering Omani citizens working for them within 30 days from the date of their joining the job, as well as adhering to procedures. End of service within 30 days, in addition to the obligation to pay the contributions due from them as a result of this registration, within 15 days of the month following the month for which they are due. The employer is considered the competent authority to deduct these contributions and pay them for the insured.

The Social Protection Fund in the Sultanate of Oman sets several conditions for registering the insured, which are that the participant’s age should not be less than 15 years and not more than the age of the elderly when registering for the first time, and that the insured subject to the protection extension regulations must have an employment contract approved by the workplace, and that It is permissible to submit a registration application for periods exceeding 12 months from the date of submitting the application to the retirement system in the country of work location, and the ceiling for the mandatory contribution wage is 3,000 Omani Riyals per month or its equivalent.