Maneuver, the amnesty could bring another 3-5 billion to the state coffers

The first economic maneuver of the Meloni government takes shape. The text is expected on Monday in cabinet. The extension a. will also be part of the document 5 thousand euros of the ceiling in cashinitially included in the first drafts of the Dl Aid quater and then excluded ( read here the preview of Affaritaliani ). In fact, there would be no reasons of urgency such as to justify recourse to its inclusion in a decree law. Among the sources of financingaccording to the filter, there could be the voluntary disclosure of capital now abroad. The hypothesis of one also makes its way reactivationagain through the budget law, of the Ponte dello Stretto Srl company, in liquidation since 2013, given the renewed interest of the executive towards the infrastructure. Meanwhile, it was set for 18 on Friday 18 November a meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hey group leaders of the majority.

Returned from G20 in Balithe Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he immediately got to work together with the offices of the Mef for drafting the text. The heart of the measure is aid to households and businesses to meet high bills, financed with a budget variance from 21 billion euros. To which are added the 9.1 billion already allocated always to mitigate the expensive energy through the Dl Aiuti quater. We are now working to find the necessary funds to finance the measures under study.

In the normal interlocution before the launch of a decree, Colle noted that constitutionally it was preferable to insert the rule on cash maneuvering. Given that the entry into force was scheduled for January 1, 2023 from Palazzo Chigi it was agreed on this form which does not change the substance. There change to the cash capin fact, it would have taken effect from the beginning of next year to replace the previous provision contained in the milleproroghe which instead provided for its reduction to one thousand euros. With the inclusion of the measure in maneuver, therefore, the practical effects do not change.

They are expected in the provision measures on pensions, with a share of 41 as a starting idea, reduction of the tax wedge in the part relating to workers, and expansion of the flat taxwith the possible extension up to 85 thousand euros for i autonomous income and the revision of the incremental one. And then also a revision of the basic income, with possible more stringent criteria and a decalage for those who refuse a job offer, from which to obtain up to one billion euros.

There could also be room for the revision of the law on extra profitswith the Deputy Minister Maurice Leo which in recent days has specified how the measure currently in force provides for a taxation of 25%, while the reference European regulation speaks of at least 33%. The Mef let it be known that, in any case, no amnesty of a penal nature will find any place in the manoeuvre. And that the measures of the maneuver are currently undergoing a political evaluation.

The text of the document could also include the revocation of the liquidation status of the company Stetto di Messina Spa. The company, owned by Rfi, Anas, Calabria Region and Sicily Regionover the years has been involved in the design and feasibility studies of the work and was placed in liquidation by Palazzo Chigi in April 2013. Now the restoration of the company could come, given the renewed interest of the government in the work, with the infrastructure minister, Matthew Salvini, one of the main sponsors of the dossier. “In the manoeuvre, we will give the first signals, the first firm points: raising the threshold of the flat tax, the launch of quota 41, a renewed tax breaka due and mandatory revision of the citizen’s income”, explains Salvini.

“We will definitely find one very important aid to businesses and families to try to give some relief, given the moment of extreme difficulty. The necessary resources will be sought to buffer an economic situation that is putting the whole country in difficulty”, he comments Giuseppe Mangialavori, member of Forza Italia and president of the House Budget Committee.

