The General Pensions and Social Security Authority called on employers to update the data of employees responsible for completing work on their behalf, on the Authority’s electronic systems, in addition to updating the insured’s data in the Authority’s systems, such as salary details, job title, and contact information such as the address, phone number, and personal email of the insured. The person, place of residence, family book, passport, employment, social and health status.

She pointed out that updating data does not only mean the aforementioned data, but also extends to completing current transactions for employers on the Authority’s systems, whether these transactions relate to them or to their insureds, such as completing services for registering an employer or registering the insured and paying the due subscription. About him, annexation and purchase services, completion of end-of-service transactions, transfer service, health unfitness service, and other services that may not be completed according to the current system.

The Authority pointed out some information regarding the payment of contributions, the most important of which is that the insured’s contributions in the private sector are paid during the year, based on the subscription account salary for the month of January of each year, and any increase that occurs in the insured’s subscription account salary during the year is not taken into account, unless it takes effect. It is retroactive from the beginning of January of the same year. If it does not apply retroactively, it will be taken into account in January of the following year. If an employee joins service in the private sector after January, his contributions are calculated on the basis of the month in which he joined until January of the new year. While the contributions of the insured in the government sector are calculated on the basis of the actual contribution calculation salary for each month.

The employer in the private sector must provide the Authority, in January of each year, with an update on the salaries of his employees for that month and their monthly contributions, and must provide the Authority monthly with any changes that occur in the number of his employees or their salaries, and in the event that this data is not provided on time Specific contributions are calculated on the basis of the last statement submitted to the Authority until the actual due contributions are calculated, noting that the date for paying contributions is at the end of the month for which they are due until the beginning of the new month, and they are allowed to be paid until the 15th day of the month following their due date. Regarding the payment of contributions in the event of vacations, the Authority stated that in the case of paid vacations, the Authority, the insured and the employer are each obligated to pay their percentage, while the insured bears the full payment of contributions on his behalf and on behalf of the employer in the case of other unpaid leaves, such as special leave to accompany someone. Spouses for each other, academic leave without pay and other leaves.