The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance called on employers in the public and private sectors subject to the provisions of Pension Law No. 7 of 1999 and Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 to benefit from the awareness workshop service available on the Authority’s website, noting that it seeks through this service to enhance insurance awareness of its laws and services.

Participation in awareness workshops contributes to enhancing the awareness of the insured person so that he is able to understand the general principles on which social insurance is based, the benefits and advantages enjoyed by the insured person participating in the Pensions Authority and the benefits extended to the beneficiaries of his family, and the services that he can benefit from in order to enhance his insurance benefits over the years of extended subscription to the insurance.

It is worth noting that the number of workshops implemented until the current month of August has reached 37 workshops, from which about 1,118 insured persons have benefited. Most of the requests for workshops focused on workshops specializing in the laws whose provisions the Authority is responsible for implementing, as the Authority provides two types of awareness, one of which is specific to awareness of the laws and the other about the electronic services provided by the Authority.

The employer can host these workshops at its headquarters and in the presence of insured employees who will have the opportunity to learn about important insurance topics such as, familiarity with the provisions of the laws of subjection and inclusion in the provisions of pension laws for employers or insured persons, and knowledge of the percentages of contributions due from the insured and the employer according to the applicable laws, and knowledge of important terms on which much depends on understanding the rules and provisions of pensions and contributions, including the contribution calculation salary, the average contribution calculation salary, and the pension calculation salary, as well as knowledge of the rules for paying contributions such as their times and in which month they are paid, and the payment rules for the period of vacations or loans, as well as knowledge of cases of entitlement to a retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity, calculating the pension and gratuity, the conditions and rules for combining and purchasing service periods, the conditions for combining the pension and salary, those entitled to a retirement pension, and other topics. They will also have time to ask questions and have them answered by specialists.

Workshops are requested through the list of employer services on the website. You can view the service card or the user guide available for the service on the website, or watch the instructional video. After filling in the required data, the request is received and the customer is notified via email and text messages. A specialist from the Authority communicates upon receiving the request to coordinate the technical matters related to holding the workshop with the employer.

The workshops are offered free of charge and can be requested by employers in both the public and private sectors who are registered with the Authority.