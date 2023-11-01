Pensions | Calculation: Pensioners have only paid a small part of their pensions themselves

For example, a Finn born in 1950 has paid an average of one-third of his own occupational pension, according to the calculation of the Finnish Pension Service.

The retired have paid only a part of their pensions themselves, according to the calculation of the Pension Security Agency (ETK). ETK updated the calculation it originally made in 2015 at the request of Helsingin Sanomat.

Pensions came up in the public debate last week when the opposition party presented by the greens tightening the taxation of non-minimum pensions.

For example a Finn born in 1940 receives an average of 5.22 euros in gross earnings pension for each difference in pension payments paid during his working career. So he has paid about a fifth of his pension himself.

A Finn born in 1950, on the other hand, receives an average of 3.15 euros in earnings pension for each difference in pension payments paid during his working career. So he has paid about a third of his pension himself.

The ratio drops to around two euros for Finns born in the 1960s and after. Future pensions are naturally more uncertain than current ones.

The figures in the calculation are purchasing power corrected, i.e. they take into account the change in the value of money.

ETC has also made another calculation in which it takes into account the so-called normal yield of pension payments. The calculation assumes that without the existence of the pension system, the person would have kept the contributions he paid and invested them productively.

For example, those born in 1940 receive twice as much pension on average compared to if they had invested all their pension contributions with a real return of 3.5 percent.

“Based on the calculation, the pension contributions paid by the current pensioners would not be enough to fully cover their pensions, even if all the money was funded in time. Current pensioners have thus only partially paid their pensions,” says the development manager Heikki Tikanmäki from ETK.

Current working people, on the other hand, will be at a loss in the pension system compared to investing all their paid pension contributions with a real return of 3.5 percent.

Differences between generations are largely due to the fact that pension contributions were lower than they are now.

The Finnish pension system works in such a way that each generation mostly finances the pensions of the previous generation with their contributions.

The occupational pension system was introduced in the early 1960s. In the first decades, only so few occupational pensions had been accumulated that the pension payments could be kept low.

The funds accumulated in the occupational pension system moderate the pressure to increase contributions further, but have not removed the upward pressure completely.