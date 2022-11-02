Pensions, the rule for not making doctors and nurses stop working

The government study a specific pension plan for doctors And nurses. The goal of the executive to lead Melonsis to incentivize the industry’s employees health care to delay the exit from work. The hope – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – is to avoid the return from 1 January of the Fornero law in full form once the experience of Odds 102which guarantees the exit with at least 64 years old of age and 38 of contribution. At the moment the executive technicians are thinking about a package of measures from 1.5-2 billion, which would include the extension of the Woman Option and the Social Ape and the intervention called to take the place of Quota 102, even if the hypothesis of one of his extension from one year stay in the field.

It would be – continues the Sun – of one decontribution in some way selective and targeted also to prevent i costs become unsustainable. In the scheme sketched by League under the coordination of Claudio Durigonjust returned from undersecretary to the Ministry of Labor where he had already been with the same post in “Count 1”, the decontribution would primarily concern doctorsthe health workers and workers of specific categories who, despite having i requirements for the retirement decide to stay at work. The “minimum” requirements, therefore, could be different from sector to sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

