Pensions, bigger checks from April thanks to Irpef and arrears: the simulations

Bigger checks coming this month, thanks to increments and back payments. Even if the March pensions have just been received, some are already preparing for the following month: the April payslip will be accessible on the INPS portal between 20 and 22 March, with payments expected starting from Tuesday 2 April, since Monday 1 will be a public holiday for Easter . Since March, pensions have seen an increase following the new tax reform, which eliminated the 25% tax rate and expanded the tax bracket to 23% for incomes up to 28 thousand euros per year. According to the estimates of Messengerthis translates into slightly different monthly savings depending on income: for example, for an annual income of 16 thousand euros, they will save around 1.67 euros per monthwhile for an income of 18 thousand euros per year the savings will be around 5 euros per month.

The tax reform, in force from 1 January 2024, also contemplated the payment of outstanding payments not received in previous months, which will be paid together with those of April. These arrears vary according to income, for example, for incomes of 16 thousand euros per year there will be 5 euros per month in arrears. The April payslip will also include Irpef adjustments for those who have not yet paid the 2023 tax debt, in addition to the municipal surcharges, which will influence the net amount of pensions until November 2024. In some municipalities, compared to 2023, it has been applied a percentage increase in the municipal surcharge on pensions.