April pensions, more money in your paycheck

The pensions they promise to be more substantial starting from April, thanks to increases and arrears. Even though the March payslips have just been paid, there are already those who are looking ahead to next month: the April payslip will be available on the INPS portal between 20 and 22 March. Payments will arrive starting from Tuesday 2 April, as Monday 1 will be a holiday (with Easter on March 31st and Easter Monday on April 1st).

As of March, the figures of pensions were more substantial following the start of the increases foreseen by the new reform of the IRPEF. This reform resulted in the elimination of the rate at 25% and the extension of the bracket to 23% for incomes up to 28 thousand euros per year.

According to the simulations of Messengerfor the incomes of 16 thousand euros per year the IRPEF will be 3,680 euros instead of 3,700 euros, with a saving of approximately 1.67 euros per month. For incomes of 18 thousand euros per year, the savings will be around 5 euros per month, with an IRPEF of 4,140 euros instead of 4,200 euros. For incomes of 20 thousand euros per year, the monthly savings will be around 8.35 euros, with an IRPEF of 4,600 euros instead of 4,700 euros. And so on, with greater savings for higher incomes.

There IRPEF reform, in force from 1 January 2024, also contemplated the payment of arrears not paid in the months of January and February. Those who did not receive them in March will receive them in April together with those not previously paid.

For example, for incomes of 16 thousand euros per year, the arrears amount to 5 euros per month; for incomes of 18 thousand euros per year, they rise to 15 euros per month; for incomes of 20 thousand euros per year, they reach 25 euros per month, and so on based on income.

The April payslip will also include the IRPEF adjustments for those who have not paid the 2023 tax debt and the municipal surcharges, which will influence the net amount of pensions from March until November 2024. In some municipalities, compared to 2023, yes an increase in the percentage of the municipal surcharge applied to pensions occurred.